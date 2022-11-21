Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,252,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after buying an additional 296,422 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 4.4 %

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.16 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $552,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,516,666.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,531 shares of company stock worth $8,403,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.