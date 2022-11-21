Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,656 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 432,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,143,000 after acquiring an additional 14,282 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,374,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 337,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after buying an additional 30,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $112.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

