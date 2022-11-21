Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

