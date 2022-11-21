Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $36.56 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

