Cerity Partners LLC Sells 834 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 186.4% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 995.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

