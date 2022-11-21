Cerity Partners LLC Takes $284,000 Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after acquiring an additional 82,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $59,634.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,126,872. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $337.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $346.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.34.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $327.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

