Cerity Partners LLC Takes $346,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 13.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Honda Motor Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $23.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $32.15.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

