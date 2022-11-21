Cerity Partners LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $53.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

