Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 13.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.5% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 66.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB opened at $30.72 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

