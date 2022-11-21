Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 80.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 531,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,589,000 after buying an additional 66,485 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.8 %

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.98 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

