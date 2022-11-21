Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $25.91 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

