Cerity Partners LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in NIO by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in NIO by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 31.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NIO opened at $10.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $43.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

