ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,075.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Trading Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Stories

