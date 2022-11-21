Chardan Capital Comments on Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will earn ($1.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.41). Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,216,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
