Chardan Capital Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
SAB Biotherapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
About SAB Biotherapeutics
SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.
