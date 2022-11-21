Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 463.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 134,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $167.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

