Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires New Holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 77,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF in the first quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 987.0% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWSH stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

