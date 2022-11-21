Cibc World Market Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

