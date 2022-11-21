Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 3,191.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after acquiring an additional 166,764 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

