Cibc World Market Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

