Cibc World Market Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,902 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $167.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.