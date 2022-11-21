Cibc World Market Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 467,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 387,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,058,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $83.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.78. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $91.78.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

