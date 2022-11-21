Cibc World Market Inc. Has $843,000 Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Pool by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $397.50.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $321.98 on Monday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.12 and its 200 day moving average is $353.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

