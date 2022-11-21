Cibc World Market Inc. Has $851,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18,045.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,223,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $121.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $123.12.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,067 shares of company stock worth $28,008,832 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

