Cibc World Market Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,060 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,645 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $76.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $132,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

