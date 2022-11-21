Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New $827,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Allegion by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,720,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $298,583,000 after buying an additional 1,744,674 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth approximately $126,793,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 37.7% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,338,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $112.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $136.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

