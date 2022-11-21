Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ)

Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 58,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.20% of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Hotel ETF by 2,540.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA BEDZ opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. AdvisorShares Hotel ETF has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $27.25.

