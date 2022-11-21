Cibc World Market Inc. Makes New Investment in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 33,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.9 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $42.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

