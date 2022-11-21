Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases 5,049 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,201 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth about $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,359,623 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $214,490,000 after buying an additional 420,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after buying an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,126,000 after purchasing an additional 321,332 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.31.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $72.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.