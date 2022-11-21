Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases New Shares in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 77,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWSH. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 987.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF during the 1st quarter worth $643,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09.

