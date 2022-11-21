Cibc World Market Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,348 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $117.40 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46.

