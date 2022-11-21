Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Albemarle by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Albemarle by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Albemarle by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Albemarle by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 103,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $276.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.38 and its 200-day moving average is $253.75. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Albemarle from $305.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

