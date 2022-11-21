Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 333 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $186.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

