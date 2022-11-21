Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 39,689 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,689 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 125.1% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SILV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a P/E ratio of 57.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

