Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 9,712 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $223.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.00. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $204.37 and a 52-week high of $755.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

