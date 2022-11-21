Cibc World Market Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 74,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 357.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 101,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,224 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apriem Advisors raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 90,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $11.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

