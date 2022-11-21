Cibc World Market Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $133.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $158.43.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

