Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Cintas by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Cintas by 22.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 2.5% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.70.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $449.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.20. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. Cintas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

