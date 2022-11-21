Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

NYSE:CCO opened at $1.06 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $504.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,942,675.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

