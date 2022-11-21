Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

