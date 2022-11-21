Comparing First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) & BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Horizon and BNCCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.25 billion 4.05 $999.00 million $1.48 16.53 BNCCORP $78.14 million 1.16 $21.95 million $2.32 10.91

Insider and Institutional Ownership

First Horizon has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. BNCCORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

81.5% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 26.45% 12.37% 1.10% BNCCORP 15.08% 7.65% 0.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Horizon and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 8 0 0 2.00 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Horizon currently has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential downside of 3.52%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Horizon is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Summary

First Horizon beats BNCCORP on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 500 banking offices in 22 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 400 banking centers in 12 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 9 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

