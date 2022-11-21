Contrasting Modiv (MDV) & Its Rivals

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) is one of 330 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Modiv to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv -16.33% -2.64% -1.41% Modiv Competitors 16.48% -73.74% 2.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Modiv and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv 0 0 6 0 3.00 Modiv Competitors 2089 11601 13192 294 2.43

Valuation and Earnings

Modiv currently has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 93.89%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.57%. Given Modiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Modiv is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Modiv and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv $36.22 million -$440,000.00 -7.53 Modiv Competitors $788.69 million $171.63 million 18.62

Modiv’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Modiv. Modiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Modiv pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Modiv pays out -82.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 128.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Modiv is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Modiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Modiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Modiv peers beat Modiv on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

Modiv Company Profile

Modiv Inc., (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases. The Company's goal is to generate current income for investors and long-term capital appreciation in the value of its properties.

