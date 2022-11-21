Contrasting Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) & Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Offerpad Solutions -0.35% -5.24% -1.07% Jones Lang LaSalle 4.25% 16.20% 6.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Offerpad Solutions and Jones Lang LaSalle, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Jones Lang LaSalle 1 0 4 0 2.60

Volatility & Risk

Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus price target of 2.96, indicating a potential upside of 302.92%. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus price target of $249.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.70%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Offerpad Solutions and Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.09 $6.46 million -0.07 -10.48 Jones Lang LaSalle $19.37 billion 0.38 $961.60 million $17.80 8.76

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Offerpad Solutions. Offerpad Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Offerpad Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and specialty properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

