Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Core Scientific by 205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,275,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,251,891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,251,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Core Scientific by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,186,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific Trading Down 4.8 %

Core Scientific Company Profile

NASDAQ CORZ opened at 0.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of 0.12 and a 12-month high of 14.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.04.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

