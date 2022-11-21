Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €56.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €56.00 ($57.73) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($42.27) target price on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($46.39) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($45.36) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Up 2.4 %

ETR 1COV opened at €36.29 ($37.41) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.48. Covestro has a 52 week low of €27.69 ($28.55) and a 52 week high of €58.48 ($60.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €32.96 and a 200-day moving average of €34.46.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.