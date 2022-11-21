Critical Analysis: Hyperfine (HYPR) versus The Competition

Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) is one of 69 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hyperfine to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Hyperfine has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine’s competitors have a beta of 13.35, suggesting that their average share price is 1,235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hyperfine $1.50 million -$64.85 million -0.22 Hyperfine Competitors $1.03 billion $130.62 million -0.49

Profitability

Hyperfine’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine. Hyperfine is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Hyperfine and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hyperfine -1,479.40% -54.01% -49.87% Hyperfine Competitors -694.90% -44.28% -25.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hyperfine and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hyperfine 0 1 2 0 2.67 Hyperfine Competitors 88 598 1654 76 2.71

Hyperfine presently has a consensus price target of $4.30, suggesting a potential upside of 437.43%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 83.93%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Hyperfine shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hyperfine competitors beat Hyperfine on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

