Critical Contrast: Curaleaf (CURLF) and Its Rivals

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Curaleaf to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Curaleaf and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curaleaf -9.72% -7.08% -3.70% Curaleaf Competitors 435.50% -64.31% 103.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Curaleaf and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curaleaf 0 1 7 0 2.88 Curaleaf Competitors 190 527 725 41 2.42

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Curaleaf presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 87.31%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 142.21%. Given Curaleaf’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curaleaf has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

14.5% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curaleaf and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Curaleaf $1.21 billion -$101.73 million -36.33 Curaleaf Competitors $265.37 million -$99.14 million -10.74

Curaleaf has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Curaleaf peers beat Curaleaf on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. It offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles. The company also provides hemp-based CBD products. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states of the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

