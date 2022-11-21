Critical Review: Stem (NYSE:STEM) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) and Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stem and Expion360’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stem $127.37 million 16.02 -$101.21 million ($0.81) -16.31 Expion360 $4.52 million 1.72 -$4.72 million N/A N/A

Expion360 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stem.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

52.4% of Stem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Expion360 shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Stem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stem and Expion360’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stem -47.19% -21.30% -9.68% Expion360 -142.70% -299.15% -174.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Stem and Expion360, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stem 0 1 7 0 2.88 Expion360 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stem currently has a consensus target price of $21.30, indicating a potential upside of 61.24%. Given Stem’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stem is more favorable than Expion360.

Summary

Stem beats Expion360 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc. operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems. In addition, it offers system design and engineering services, supply chain management, energy storage value stream optimization, warranty and preventive maintenance plan management, operation and maintenance reporting, and program enrollment and incentive management services. The company serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, and utilities and grid operators. Stem, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Expion360

(Get Rating)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems. It serves dealers, wholesalers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

