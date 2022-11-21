Critical Survey: Comstock (NYSE:LODE) versus Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Cyclo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% Cyclo Therapeutics -747.63% -120.38% -95.12%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 36.72 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.54 Cyclo Therapeutics $1.59 million 5.97 -$14.29 million ($1.58) -0.71

This table compares Comstock and Cyclo Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Cyclo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Comstock and Cyclo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Comstock beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for gold, silver, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and mercury ores. It operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts, as well as focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Lucerne and Dayton resource areas; and Occidental and Gold Hill mineral properties. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel and Daney Ranch properties. It has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up, LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim and remediate mercury from soils, waste, and tailings. The company was formerly known as Comstock Mining Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Inc. in May 2022. Comstock Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug, which is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also develops Trappsol Cyclo for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, it sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

