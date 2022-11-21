CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,492 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $21,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after buying an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after purchasing an additional 395,795 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,923,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,948,000 after buying an additional 250,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $138.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $269.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.32 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

